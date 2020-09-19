site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Takes seat Saturday
Margot isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.
Margot went hitless with a walk and one strikeout over four plate appearances Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench Saturday. Brett Phillips will take his place in right field.
