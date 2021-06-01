site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Takes seat Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Margot is not in the staring lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brett Phillips will man right field as Margot gets a breather Tuesday night in the Bronx.
