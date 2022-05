Margot (hamstring) hopes to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained right hamstring May 15, but he may end up being sidelined for only the 10-day minimum. Margot has enjoyed a strong start to the season with a .348/.412/.500 slash line, three home runs, 21 RBI, 10 runs and five stolen bases.