Margot went 4-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday. He went 10-for-14 with three doubles, three RBI, a walk and five runs in the three games he played during the four-game series against Boston.

Margot seemingly turned his season completely around beginning one game after his return from the bereavement list due to the death of his father. The 25-year-old has boosted his average 186 points to .277 with the three-game surge, and his on-base and slugging percentages have seen increases of 166 and 231 points to .333 and .383, respectively. While he'll naturally taper off his current pace at some point, Margot's current numbers are certainly more indicative of his talent than the .091/.167/.152 slash he entered the series against Boston with.