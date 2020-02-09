Rays' Manuel Margot: Traded to Tampa Bay
Margot and prospect Logan Driscoll were traded from the Padres to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for reliever Emilio Pagan, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Margot has seen significant time in center field with San Diego over the last three years, but the acquisition of Trent Grisham from the Brewers earlier this offseason made him a bit more expendable. The 25-year-old had a .234/.304/.387 slash line with 12 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 151 games, and his defense in center field continue to be his main asset. Margot figures to fill a reserve role in Tampa Bay's outfield with Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier, Hunter Renfroe, Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo already in the mix.
