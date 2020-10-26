Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday in the Rays' 4-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Margot attempted to spark a rally with his legs in the fourth inning while the Rays trailed 3-2. After reaching base on a leadoff walk, Margot stole second base and then advanced to third on a poor throw from catcher Austin Barnes, barely beating out a tag from Justin Turner. Then, with two outs and Kevin Kiermaier at the plate, Margot attempted to catch Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw off guard in a break between the at-bat, as he made a mad dash for home plate and nearly snuck in before Barnes applied the run-saving tag. The play ended the inning and would be the closest the Rays would come to scoring again, with no Tampa Bay runner advancing past second base over the final five innings.