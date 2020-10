Margot went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Margot provided the majority of the Rays' offense with the powerful performance. His first long ball came to lead off the seventh inning that cut the team's deficit to 7-2. One frame later, he hit a two-run shot to cut the Astros' lead to three. In addition to some fine defensive plays, Margot now has three home runs in the ALCS.