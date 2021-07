Margot (hamstring) is feeling better but isn't likely to return until at least next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot resumed hitting off a tee last week and continues to feel good afterward. However, the Rays appear to be taking a cautious approach to prevent a setback, so he'll likely remain sidelined for at least another week. A better idea of his timetable to return could come into focus once he's able to ramp up his activity level.