Margot (personal) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's win over the Yankees, his first game after being activated from the bereavement list.

Margot, who was also recently dealing with a back issue, ended up missing a total of five games during his absence. The offseason acquisition was already having trouble at the plate before the pause in his season, and things didn't immediately improve for him Sunday upon his return. With the 0-for-3 showing, Margot's slash line now sits at .091/.167/.152 through 36 plate appearances, although two of his three hits on the season have been doubles. Margot's fantasy managers might also garner some cautious optimism from the fact the 25-year-old's batted-ball metrics imply he may be also be running into some tough luck -- he owns an abysmal .125 BABIP that's eventually going to rise coupled with a solid 25.0 percent line-drive rate and 33.3 percent hard-contact rate.