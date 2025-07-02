Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (forearm) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has been on the injured list since June 11 but appears to be nearing a return. The bullpen session reportedly went well, and he is expected to head on a rehab assignment shortly.
More News
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Goes on IL with strained forearm•
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Looking dominant to start season•
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Not getting save chances•
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Earns save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Picks up first save•