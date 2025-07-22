Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays transferred Rodriguez (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Rodriguez recently experienced a setback with his right forearm strain. He will be eligible for activation in mid-August but could require more time than that to recover.
