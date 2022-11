Johnson and Santiago Suarez were acquired by the Rays from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Marlins in July, and he'll head to a new organization after only a few months. He made two appearances in rookie ball before he joined Single-A Jupiter, where he allowed seven earned runs with a 24:7 K:BB across 12.1 innings.