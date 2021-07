The Rays have selected Auer with the 161st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Oregon commit slashed .373/.525/.627 at San Jacinto College North in Texas this spring. He also hit 11 home runs and was 34-for-37 in stolen base attempts. Auer also pitches, but he is much more promising in center field than on the mound.