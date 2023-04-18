Montgomery has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in six innings through two starts with Double-A Montgomery.

The 22-year-old lefty was excellent in 11 starts at Double-A last year, sporting a 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. Montgomery is one of the most underrated pitching prospects in the minors, as he has a dominant fastball that plays above its low-90s velocity -- like a left-handed Joe Ryan -- in addition to a plus changeup. He should get a bump to Triple-A Durham sometime this season and could spend most of 2024 in the majors.