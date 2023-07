Montgomery has a 3.99 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 66:19 K:BB in 47.1 innings over his last 10 starts for Double-A Montgomery.

The 23-year-old lefty has given up one home run in eight of those 10 starts and he has only gone five-plus innings in three of the 10, but Montgomery is excelling at striking batters out and limiting base-runners. He is not on the 40-man roster, so while he could climb to Triple-A this summer, a bump to the majors may have to wait until 2024.