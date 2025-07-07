default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Rays optioned Montgomery to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Montgomery allowed two runs while recording just one out in Sunday's win over the Twins and has posted a disappointing 5.74 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB over 31.1 innings this season. The hard-throwing lefty will look to improve his command and control at Durham.

More News