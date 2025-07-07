Rays' Mason Montgomery: Sent down to minors
The Rays optioned Montgomery to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Montgomery allowed two runs while recording just one out in Sunday's win over the Twins and has posted a disappointing 5.74 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB over 31.1 innings this season. The hard-throwing lefty will look to improve his command and control at Durham.
