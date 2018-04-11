Andriese fired a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-5 win over the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

After allowing six earned runs over the 2.2 innings encompassing his prior two appearances, Andriese was able to settle things down over his one frame Tuesday. The 28-year-old has notched at least one strikeout in each of his four relief appearances thus far, and he's yet to issue a walk despite his other struggles.