Andriese fired two perfect innings in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday, recording two strikeouts.

Andriese notched six outs on an efficient 26 pitches, 18 of which he threw for strikes. The versatile right-hander continues to serve as one of manager Kevin Cash's more trusted long-relief options, as he's now generated scoreless efforts in five of his last six trips to the mound. The impressive stretch has lowered Andriese's ERA from an unsightly 8.31 to 3.92, and his current 1.11 WHIP encouragingly checks in notably lower than his career 1.28 figure.