Rays' Matt Andriese: Could see extended relief work this season
Andriese is one of several relievers who could be called upon to work extended innings under the Rays' plan to use the bullpen as a de facto fifth starter, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash expounded on the plan Wednesday, telling reporters that not only does he intend to go with a four-man starting rotation through the first month of the season, he'd also like to stick with that plan for the entirety of 2018 if possible. Whenever a fifth starter is needed, Cash envisions deploying several of his multi-inning-capable relievers -- Andriese among them -- to work those games. The arrangement would seem to mesh well with Andriese's skill set, considering he's already logged 44 career starts in 72 appearances and has served as a long reliever as well.
