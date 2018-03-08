Andriese is one of several relievers who could be called upon to work extended innings under the Rays' plan to use the bullpen as a de facto fifth starter, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash expounded on the plan Wednesday, telling reporters that not only does he intend to go with a four-man starting rotation through the first month of the season, he'd also like to stick with that plan for the entirety of 2018 if possible. Whenever a fifth starter is needed, Cash envisions deploying several of his multi-inning-capable relievers -- Andriese among them -- to work those games. The arrangement would seem to mesh well with Andriese's skill set, considering he's already logged 44 career starts in 72 appearances and has served as a long reliever as well.