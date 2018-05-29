Andriese fired three perfect frames in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Monday, recording two strikeouts.

Andriese played his hybrid starter/long reliever role to perfection, providing three valuable innings during the marathon win. It was the 28-year-old's third multi-inning scoreless effort overall during May, a month that's brought mixed results overall. Andriese has also allowed seven runs (four earned) across four other appearances during the month, but he's impressed with a 17:4 K:BB across his 17.2 innings.