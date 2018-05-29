Rays' Matt Andriese: Delivers in long relief Monday
Andriese fired three perfect frames in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Monday, recording two strikeouts.
Andriese played his hybrid starter/long reliever role to perfection, providing three valuable innings during the marathon win. It was the 28-year-old's third multi-inning scoreless effort overall during May, a month that's brought mixed results overall. Andriese has also allowed seven runs (four earned) across four other appearances during the month, but he's impressed with a 17:4 K:BB across his 17.2 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Nabs win in relief•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Lasts three innings in Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Starting second game of Saturday twin bill•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Continues whittling down ERA in loss•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Gives up winning run Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start