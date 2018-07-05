Andriese opened Wednesday's "bullpen day" loss to the Marlins, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The right-hander fired 36 pitches overall and then gave way to callup Ryan Weber, who saved a weary Rays bullpen some innings by tossing five frames. Andriese is one of manager Kevin Cash's most flexible options out of the bullpen, given that he has extensive starting experience and has also seen his fair share of relief work during his career. After a rocky June (6.39 ERA over 12.2 innings), he's gotten July off to a strong start, posting four scoreless innings overall across a pair of appearances.