Rays' Matt Andriese: Expected to cover two innings
Rays manager Kevin Cash said he plans on using Andriese, who will start Wednesday against the Marlins, for about two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays were able to get by without Andriese in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Marlins in 16 innings, during which Tampa Bay used eight relievers. However, because Andriese was called upon for two innings of relief Monday, he'll likely face any even stricter pitch count Wednesday that he normally does when working as an "opener' for games. Cash said that once Andriese departs, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Weber will cover the bulk of the innings in long relief.
