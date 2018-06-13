Andriese is slated to enter Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in relief of starter Wilmer Font and pitch the bulk of the innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Andriese followed Font in the Rays' loss Friday to the Mariners, covering 2.1 innings and giving up two runs on five hits and a walk. The right-hander has shown some cracks of late with eight runs (five earned) allowed over 11 innings spanning his last five five appearances, but he's been solid overall while transitioning to a full-time long relief role this season. He enters Wednesday's outing with a 3.58 ERA and 38:7 K:BB across 37.2 innings.