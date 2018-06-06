In the words of manager Kevin Cash, Andriese will "fill the gap" in Friday's home game against the Mariners in the wake of Chris Archer's placement on the disabled list with an abdominal injury, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

What that phrase specifically signifies is topic for debate, given how creative the Rays skipper has been with his pitching staff this season. Andriese certainly could play the role of a traditional multi-inning starter, or he could be brought in for an extended relief stint after the opening pitcher if Cash opts to go with a "bullpen day" format. The right-hander does have the versatility to handle either role, so the exact manner in which he'll be deployed may not become known until later in the week.