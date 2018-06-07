Andriese is slated to enter Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Mariners after opening pitcher Wilmer Font, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash had been somewhat coy about Andriese's exact role for Friday's series opener, a game that Chris Archer (abdomen) was slated to start before his placement on the disabled list. It's now confirmed the versatile right-hander will likely enter the game fairly early on, and he could potentially find himself working a relatively extensive long-relief outing if he proves effective.