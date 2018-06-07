Rays' Matt Andriese: Friday role clarified
Andriese is slated to enter Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Mariners after opening pitcher Wilmer Font, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash had been somewhat coy about Andriese's exact role for Friday's series opener, a game that Chris Archer (abdomen) was slated to start before his placement on the disabled list. It's now confirmed the versatile right-hander will likely enter the game fairly early on, and he could potentially find himself working a relatively extensive long-relief outing if he proves effective.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: 'Filling the gap' in Friday's game•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes third loss Friday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Delivers in long relief Monday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Nabs win in relief•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Lasts three innings in Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...