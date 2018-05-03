Rays' Matt Andriese: Gives up winning run Wednesday
Andriese (0-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over an inning-plus in an extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. He recorded two strikeouts.
Andriese got through the 11th inning without a hitch before immediately running into trouble in the 12th. The right-hander allowed a leadoff triple to JaCoby Jones, which was followed by a John Hicks bunt single that plated the winning run. Andriese had generated three consecutive scoreless outings prior to Wednesday's stumble, but he's now allowed a total of nine earned runs over nine total appearances this season.
