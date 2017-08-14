Andriese (hip) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over three-plus innings in High-A Charlotte's loss to Bradenton on Sunday. He recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Andriese wasn't at his sharpest, especially considering the level of competition, but the most important aspect of his outing was that he apparently got through it without setbacks. As per Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times, the right-hander threw 35 of his 51 pitches for strikes. Andriese is slated for multiple starts in the minors before a return to the big-league club.