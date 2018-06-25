Andriese gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

His ERA went from 3.68 to 4.02 after this outing. Andriese has not gone deeper than 3.2 innings in any of his outings this season, so even when he gets the start, there's almost no chance he'll go deep enough to qualify for the win.

