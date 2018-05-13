Andriese didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on a hit and a walk over three innings while striking out two in a 10-3 win over the Orioles.

A solo shot by Trey Mancini accounted for the only run off Andriese, who threw 26 of 41 pitches for strikes before getting the hook in yet another Rays bullpen game. While the 28-year-old does have starting experience, Tampa appears content to leave him in a long relief/swing man role, and he hasn't had an outing longer than 3.1 innings this season as a result. Unless he's given a chance to stretch his arm out further, wins will likely be tough for Andriese to come by no matter how well he pitches in his rare starts.