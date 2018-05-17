Rays' Matt Andriese: Nabs win in relief
Andriese (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, tossing three scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing three hits against the Royals.
Andriese was called upon to start the second game of a doubleheader in one of Tampa Bay's "bullpen games" Saturday, but it was back to a relief role in this one. The 28-year-old has pitched decently in the long-relief spot and boasts an impressive 29:4 K:BB over 26.2 innings. The downside is that Wednesday's outing marked just his first win of the year, and it'll be tough for him to factor into decisions on a regular basis.
