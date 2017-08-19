Rays' Matt Andriese: Needs two more rehab starts
Andriese (hip), who took a comebacker off his shin in Friday's rehab start, feels fine, but still needs to make two more rehab starts before coming off the DL, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The comebacker didn't result in an injury, but it forced him from his rehab start after just two pitches, so this changes his return timetable. Andreise posted a 3.54 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 61 innings (12 starts) before landing on the DL. He now lines up to be activated to start Sept. 2 against the White Sox.
