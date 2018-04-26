Rays' Matt Andriese: Notches first hold Wednesday
Andriese notched his first hold while racking up four strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday. He allowed one hit.
That's back-to-back impressive, multi-inning scoreless efforts for Andriese, who's also posted an 8:2 K:BB in his last three appearances overall. Andriese offers manager Kevin Cash considerable flexibility out of the bullpen and also has 44 career starts, essentially guaranteeing him a substantial workload.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Scoreless multi-inning effort in win•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Uneven multi-inning performance Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Bounces back with scoreless outing•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Works multiple innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Could see extended relief work this season•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Solid in relief thus far•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...