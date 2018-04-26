Andriese notched his first hold while racking up four strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday. He allowed one hit.

That's back-to-back impressive, multi-inning scoreless efforts for Andriese, who's also posted an 8:2 K:BB in his last three appearances overall. Andriese offers manager Kevin Cash considerable flexibility out of the bullpen and also has 44 career starts, essentially guaranteeing him a substantial workload.