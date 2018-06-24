Andriese will start Sunday's "bullpen day", Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Andriese will open Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, even though Blake Snell was originally listed as the starter. Manager Kevin Cash explained that Snell's designation was actually a communication error, and that the plan had been to give Andriese the start all along in order to afford both Snell and Nathan Eovaldi an extra day of rest. Andriese is in the midst of a rough June, one in which he's generated a 5.59 ERA across 9.2 innings over four outings.

