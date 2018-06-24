Rays' Matt Andriese: Opening Sunday's game
Andriese will start Sunday's "bullpen day", Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Andriese will open Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, even though Blake Snell was originally listed as the starter. Manager Kevin Cash explained that Snell's designation was actually a communication error, and that the plan had been to give Andriese the start all along in order to afford both Snell and Nathan Eovaldi an extra day of rest. Andriese is in the midst of a rough June, one in which he's generated a 5.59 ERA across 9.2 innings over four outings.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Solid in long relief Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Expected to pitch most of Wednesday's game•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Struggles in 'bullpen day' appearance•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Friday role clarified•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: 'Filling the gap' in Friday's game•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes third loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...