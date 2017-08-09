Rays' Matt Andriese: Rehab assignment officially on tap
Andriese (hip) had a successful three-inning live batting practice session Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander has been able to throw a couple of batting practice sessions in the last several days without setbacks, so it appears he's ready to return to game action. If Andriese ends up needing just four rehab starts, he'll be on pace to return to the big-league club by late August.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Throws batting practice Thursday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Successful throwing session Monday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: To start throwing off mound soon•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Plays catch Friday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Likely out until August•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...