Andriese (hip) had a successful three-inning live batting practice session Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander has been able to throw a couple of batting practice sessions in the last several days without setbacks, so it appears he's ready to return to game action. If Andriese ends up needing just four rehab starts, he'll be on pace to return to the big-league club by late August.