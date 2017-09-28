Andriese (5-5) landed in the loss column after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out three batters.

Andriese looked solid through four innings before he started to run out of gas. He allowed a two-run double in the fifth to Aaron Judge before a leadoff homer in the sixth inning to Starlin Castro ended his outing. He's now allowed six homers and 19 runs in five starts (22 innings) since returning from a long-term hip injury, though he owns a respectable 21:6 K:BB over that span. The 28-year-old will finish the season with a 4.50 ERA and 76:28 K:BB through 86 innings, and a healthy Andriese should factor into the Rays' 2018 rotation plans.