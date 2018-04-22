Rays' Matt Andriese: Scoreless multi-inning effort in win
Andriese fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Twins on Saturday, allowing four hits and recording a strikeout.
Andriese worked his fourth multi-inning outing of the season in the blowout win, helping put the Twins out of their collective misery after starter Blake Snell stymied them for seven innings. The versatile 28-year-old right-hander has had some rough patches thus far this season while giving up multiple earned runs in three appearances, but his past body of work and ability to eat up innings out of the bullpen should afford him plenty of opportunity over the course of 2018.
