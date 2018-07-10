Andriese (2-3) fired a scoreless frame in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

The right-hander secured his second win of the season after preserving a 9-9 tie in the 10th and then seeing Daniel Robertson plate Kevin Kiermaier with the game-winning single in the home half of the frame. Andriese has now logged three scoreless appearances to open July, a welcome departure from the 6.39 ERA he generated over 12.2 innings in June.