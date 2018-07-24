Andriese (3-4) allowed two unearned runs on three hits over 3.2 innings in a win over the Yankees on Monday. He struck out five.

Andriese continues to be utilized in a variety of roles and at different points within games. The 28-year-old followed opener Hunter Wood on Monday and bounced back from a pair of outings in which he'd allowed a combined six earned runs over four innings against the Tigers and Twins, respectively. Andriese's inconsistency is reflected to an extent in his 4.07 ERA, although he does offer solid strikeout upside. The right-hander sports a 59:18 K:BB over 59.2 innings this season, leading to a career-best 8.9 K/9.