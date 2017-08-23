Rays' Matt Andriese: Set for Wednesday rehab start
Andriese (hip) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and an additional one next Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Following that pair of outings, Andriese will presumably be ready for activation from the disabled list, provided he's suffered no setbacks. That timeline would put the right-hander on target for the early September return that been the goal for some time, giving him the opportunity to build on the 5-1 record and 3.54 ERA that he's compiled through 12 starts.
