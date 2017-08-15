Andriese (hip) emerged from Sunday's rehab start without setbacks and will make his next start for High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news couldn't be better for the right-hander, who's been sidelined since June 10. Andriese is expected to keep ramping up his pitch count with each successive start, with the hope of bringing him back up to the big-league club for the final month of the campaign.