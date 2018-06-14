Andriese allowed just two hits and one walk across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Andriese came on to relieve Wilmer Font for the second straight outing, though he fared much better Wednesday. It was a nice bounce-back appearance for the right-hander, who has allowed eight runs (five earned) in his previous five appearances (11 innings) entering Wednesday. Andriese now owns a solid 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB across 41.1 innings this season.