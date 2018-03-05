Rays' Matt Andriese: Solid in relief thus far
Andriese, who worked a scoreless, one-hit inning in which he surrendered a walk during Sunday's 9-1 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees, has generated a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 3.1 innings in three spring appearances.
Andriese is slated to workout of the bullpen for at least the first month of the season with the Rays reportedly planning to go with a four-man starting rotation in April. The results thus far this spring have been right in line with the 28-year-old's typically solid work, as he's allowed one earned run on three hits over his trio of trips to the mound while compiling four strikeouts. Andriese has put in significant time as both a starter and reliever over the his three-year major-league career, logging 44 starts against 28 appearances out of the bullpen. Given prior usage, he's likely to see time in both capacities again over the course of 2018.
