Rays' Matt Andriese: Starting second game of Saturday twin bill
Andriese will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The versatile right-hander most recently pitched a pair of perfect frames against the Braves on Wednesday, throwing a modest 26 pitches. Andriese has started one prior game this season, with his other 10 appearances coming out of the bullpen. He should be able to work through at least five innings Saturday provided he doesn't run into trouble, considering he's logged 45 career starts over his three-plus major-league seasons.
