Andriese will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

He has not gone more than 3.2 innings in any of his 22 appearances this season, so there's almost no chance he gets a win in this start. The Rays will go heavy with their bullpen Wednesday, as they have an off day Thursday and staff ace Blake Snell starts Friday in New York against the Mets.

