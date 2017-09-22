Andriese (5-4) took the loss Thursday in Baltimore after allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over six innings.

Andriese got off to a slow start, allowing three runs in the first inning thanks to a Manny Machado two-run homer and a Trey Mancini RBI single. While he held Baltimore off the board after that, the early damage was enough to hand Andriese the loss with opposing starter Gabriel Ynoa hurling eight innings of one-run ball. He's struggled with the long ball in four starts since returning from a long-term hip injury, allowing five home runs and 16 earned runs in 17 innings. The 28-year-old righty will close out his campaign Wednesday with a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium.