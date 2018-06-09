Rays' Matt Andriese: Struggles in 'bullpen day' appearance
Andriese allowed two earned runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Friday. He struck out two.
Andriese stayed away from the long ball, but he struggled overall through 48 pitches. The two runs he allowed came on relatively benign contact -- a Guillermo Heredia fielder's choice and a Mitch Haniger single. However, the fact remains that Andriese has already allowed three earned runs over his first two June outings, and multiple runs in four of his last five appearances. He figures to continue logging multiple innings in the majority of his appearances, and despite his recent inconsistency, continues to offer above-average strikeout numbers (38 over 37.2 innings in 2018).
