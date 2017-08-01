Rays' Matt Andriese: Successful throwing session Monday
Andriese (hip) threw 37 pitches off the mound at Tropicana Field on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Andriese's progress is such that if he continues without setbacks, he's likely to start a rehab assignment by the end of next week. The 27-year-old right-hander was moved to the 60-day DL back on June 17 but appears to finally be nearing a return to game action.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...