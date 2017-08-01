Andriese (hip) threw 37 pitches off the mound at Tropicana Field on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Andriese's progress is such that if he continues without setbacks, he's likely to start a rehab assignment by the end of next week. The 27-year-old right-hander was moved to the 60-day DL back on June 17 but appears to finally be nearing a return to game action.