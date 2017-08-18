Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes comebacker off shin in rehab start
Andriese (hip) took a grounder off his shin and was forced to leave his rehab start Friday after just two pitches, Bryan Levine of the Charlotte Sun reports.
Andriese was seen walking around in the dugout after he was taken into the clubhouse, and while he appeared to have a slight limp, the injury didn't seem serious. His rehab may have to be extended another week so he can get another start in before returning to the Rays, but he looks to have avoided a major setback.
