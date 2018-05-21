Andriese (1-2) allowed two unearned runs on two walks and a wild pitch over two innings in a loss to the Angels on Sunday. He also recorded two strikeouts.

The 28-year-old right-hander followed Sergio Romo after the latter started for a second consecutive day. After a mostly uneventful first 1.2 innings, Andriese struggled with his control, allowing Andrelton Simmons to reach first on an error, walking Zack Cozart and uncorking a wild pitch while facing Luis Valbuena that moved both runners over. Valbuena would eventually plate Simmons with a groundout, while Cozart subsequently crossed the plate on a Martin Maldonado sacrifice fly allowed by Jose Alvarado, a run that also went on Andriese's ledger. Despite Sunday's difficulties, Andriese has actually enjoyed a successful month, having dropped his ERA from 4.32 to 3.14 while giving up just two earned runs over 12 innings across six appearances.