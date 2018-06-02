Rays' Matt Andriese: Takes third loss Friday
Andriese (1-3) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Andriese entered the game in the bottom of the 12th and promptly set Jean Segura down on a swinging strikeout. He then induced an inning-ending double play from Denard Span after yielding a single to Kyle Seager, but he promptly gave up a leadoff, game-winning home run to Mitch Haniger in the bottom of the 13th. Andriese has been struggled with consistency of late, as Friday's outing marked his fifth over the last nine in which he's given up at least one run. However, his season ERA and WHIP do remain a solid 3.31 and 1.02, respectively. Moreover, the unorthodox manner in which manager Kevin Cash often deploys his pitching staff -- as well as Andriese's ability to work long relief -- could result in the right-hander being in line for a decision more often than a reliever typically would be.
